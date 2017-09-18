loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr (start/stop)

£28,995 28995.00GBP

Net Direct Car Sales Ltd
G329QG,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech Hatchback AWD 5dr (start/stop) Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 7300 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: White

White, Tax - 130 A Year, 1 owner, InControl Touch Navigation, Intelligent Stop/Start System, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Front and Rear Park Distance Sensors with Visual Display, Heated Front Seats, Automatic Climate Control w. Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Alloy Wheels - 18in Five Split-Spoke Style 506 w. Locking Wheel Nuts, 8-Way Powered Adjustable Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Volumetric Alarm, Upholstery - Perforated Grained Leather, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), InControl Touch Level 1 - Audio Sound System, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, 5in TFT Driver Information Centre. 5 seats, 28,995

  • Ad ID
    23059
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    7300 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
