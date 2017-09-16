loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 D Pure T 5dr 4x4 Auto

Lisburn £23,995 23995.00GBP

SERE Car Supermarket Lisburn
Lisburn, BT282RE, Antrim
United Kingdom

£23,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 D Pure T 5dr 4x4 Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20110 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

ABS, Alarm, Auxiliary Heater, Cruise Control, Driver And Passenger Airbags, EPAS, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Front Seats, Heated Windscreen, Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Upholstery, Locking Wheel Nuts, Luggage Cover, Rear Centre Head Restraint, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wiper, Remote Central Locking, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Rear Headrests, Illuminated Glovebox, Service Interval Indicator, Footwell Illumination, Luggage Compartment Lighting, Centre Console Storage With Lid, 12V Power Point In Luggage Area, Seatbelt Warning, Height/reach Adjustable Steering Column, Front Seatbelt Pretensioners With Force Limiters, Push Button Starter, Rain Sensor Windscreen Wipers, Hill Descent Control, Power Front/rear Windows With Global Close, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Head Restraints, Heated Windscreen Washers, Voice Control System, Automatic Headlamp Activation, Interior Mood Lighting, Rear Centre Armrest With 2 Cupholders, 12V Power Point Front, Lashing Points, Rear Parking Aid, Heated Rear Windscreen, 3 Rear 3 Point Seatbelts, Electronic Parking Brake, Drivers Knee Airbag, Hill Start Assist, Dynamic Route Guidance, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Driver/passenger Sunvisors And Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Diesel Particulate Filter, 3 Seat Rear Bench, Front Parking Aid, Front Side Airbags With Curtain Airbags, DAB Digital Radio, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Terrain Response, Auto Climate Control With Air Filtration, Roll Stability Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio/cruise Controls, USB Connection, Satin Brushed Aluminium Inserts, HDD Premium Navigation, Audio Server And CD Storage, Audio Connectivity System, Brunel Tailgate Finish, Drive Select With Paddle Shift And Sport Mode, Proximity Sensing And Touch Detection For Overhead Map Lights, Metallic Paint, Electrically Adjustable And Heated Door Mirrors, 4 Way Manually Adjustable Passenger Seat, Headlight Washers, Tyre Repair Kit, Ivory Headlining, 18" Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels Style 2, 6 Way Manually Adjustable Drivers Seat With Electric Height Adjust, Audio System - CD/radio, 380W, 10 Speaker + Subwoofer, 8" Touch Screen,Factory options of 3570 when new includes 20" Alloy Sport with Tyres 245/45 Silver Style 6 Panoramic with Power Blinds Front Parking Aid Privacy Glass/ Front Fog Lamp

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    21884
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20110 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
