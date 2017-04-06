loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 Dynamic LUX SD4

£26,990 26990.00GBP


United Kingdom

£26,990
Black and Red Pimento leather trim, Cirrus headlining, Piano black applique, Panoramic glass sunroof, electric retractable sunblind, electric memory front seats, heated front seats, electric lumbar support, dual zone climate control, HDD Navigation System, Dual-View Touch Screen, Digital TV Monitor, Wireless Headphones, Surround Camera system, touch-screen audio system, Bluetooth Telephone integration, Bluetooth Audio Stream, Meridian Surround Sound System, DAB digital radio, USB interface, I-POD connection, AUX input, 20in style 6 alloys, Parking sensors front and rear, Reverse Assist Camera, electric heated folding mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, Voice activated controls, multi-function steering wheel "S branded", electric steering column, 6-speed tiptronic gearbox, paddle-shift controls, cruise control, Stop/Start system, Terrain Response 4WD programmes, HDC (Hill Descent Control), hill start assist, magnetic damping system, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, ESP traction control, Bi-Xenon headlamps, Auto-Headlamp function, DRL (Daytime Running Lights), front fog lamps, heated headlamp power wash, heated front windscreen, r

  • Ad ID
    9328
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
