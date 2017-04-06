Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 Dynamic LUX SD4

£26,990 26990.00GBP
United Kingdom
Black and Red Pimento leather trim, Cirrus headlining, Piano black applique, Panoramic glass sunroof, electric retractable sunblind, electric memory front seats, heated front seats, electric lumbar support, dual zone climate control, HDD Navigation System, Dual-View Touch Screen, Digital TV Monitor, Wireless Headphones, Surround Camera system, touch-screen audio system, Bluetooth Telephone integration, Bluetooth Audio Stream, Meridian Surround Sound System, DAB digital radio, USB interface, I-POD connection, AUX input, 20in style 6 alloys, Parking sensors front and rear, Reverse Assist Camera, electric heated folding mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, Voice activated controls, multi-function steering wheel "S branded", electric steering column, 6-speed tiptronic gearbox, paddle-shift controls, cruise control, Stop/Start system, Terrain Response 4WD programmes, HDC (Hill Descent Control), hill start assist, magnetic damping system, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, ESP traction control, Bi-Xenon headlamps, Auto-Headlamp function, DRL (Daytime Running Lights), front fog lamps, heated headlamp power wash, heated front windscreen, r
land-rover range-rover evoque 2200cc dynamic lux sd4 black 1-owner 6-speed 4wd abs alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control esp fsh heated-seats heated-windscreen isofix leather parking-sensor privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof television tiptronic traction-control xenon 2012 hands-free automatic semi-automatic estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l322
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...