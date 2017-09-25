loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 eD4 (150hp) Pure

Christchurch £19,989 19989.00GBP

Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom

£19,989
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 eD4 (150hp) Pure Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 22950 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY

Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Pure', Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: metallic, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Heated seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear spoiler, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Roll Stability Control (RSC), Leather steering wheel

  • Ad ID
    24905
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    22950 mi
  • Doors
    5
