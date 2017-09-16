loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 eD4 (150hp) Pure TECH

Liverpool £24,995 24995.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Liverpool
Liverpool, L34EN, Merseyside
United Kingdom

£24,995
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 eD4 (150hp) Pure TECH Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 18839 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Leather, Ebony, Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Powered electrical tailgate, Privacy glass, Fixed panoramic roof, Meridian audio system (380W), Rear view camera, Paint finish: metallic, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Launch Assist (HLA)

  • Ad ID
    21372
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    18839 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
