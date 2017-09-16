LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 eD4 (150hp) Pure TECH

Liverpool £24,995 24995.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Liverpool
Liverpool, L34EN, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 eD4 (150hp) Pure TECH Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 18839 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Leather, Ebony, Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Powered electrical tailgate, Privacy glass, Fixed panoramic roof, Meridian audio system (380W), Rear view camera, Paint finish: metallic, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Hill Launch Assist (HLA)
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...