LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 ED4 PURE 5d 150 BHP

Hornchurch £19,995 19995.00GBP
Birchwood Motor Centre
Hornchurch, RM124EU, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 ED4 PURE 5d 150 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 54000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: WHITE
All Major Debit and Credit Cards Accepted, Nationwide Delivery Available, Stay up to Date with current stock on our Facebook Page,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Gear Knob Leather, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Driver, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Speakers - Ten, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sun Visor, Tailgate Window, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Touch Screen Monitor - Touch Screen Monitor, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Leather
