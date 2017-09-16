LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 eD4 Pure 5dr 2WD

Portsmouth £20,999 20999.00GBP
Unbeatable Car Portsmouth
Portsmouth, PO35RS, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 eD4 Pure 5dr 2WD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 59212 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey
Bluetooth, MP3 Player, Park Distance Control, Tyre Puncture Warning System, USB, Panoramic Roof, Air Conditioning, Central Locking, Climate Control, Electric Windows, Isofix Childseat Preparation
