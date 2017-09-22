LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 eD4 Pure 5dr 2WD

£19,898 19898.00GBP
Harry Fairbairn BMW (Glasgow)
G466JB,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 eD4 Pure 5dr 2WD Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 362272 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Trip computer, Service interval indicator, Rear parking aid, Push button starter, EPAS, Cruise control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, USB connection, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, DAB Digital radio, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Audio Connectivity System, Rear wiper, Rear spoiler, Power front/rear windows with global close, Heated rear windscreen, Brunel tailgate finish, Body coloured bumpers, Rear headrests, Rear centre head restraint, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders, Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights, Luggage cover, Luggage compartment lighting, Leather upholstery, Leather steering wheel, Leather gear knob, Lashing points, Isofix child seat preparation, Interior mood lighting, Illuminated glovebox, Height/reach adjustable steering column, Front head restraints, Front centre armrest, Footwell illumination, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors, Centre console storage with lid, Auxiliary heater, Auto climate control with air filtration, 60/40 split folding rear seat, 3 seat rear bench, 12V power point in luggage area, 12V power point front, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Trailer stability assist, Traction control, Seatbelt warning, Roll stability control, Hill start assist, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Electronic parking brake, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Drivers knee airbag, Driver and passenger airbags, ABS, 3 rear 3 point seatbelts, Remote central locking, Locking wheel nuts, Immobiliser, Alarm, Diesel particulate filter, Leather - Ebony, Satin brushed aluminium inserts
