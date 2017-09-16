LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 eD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] 4WD PRIVACY GLASS SAT NAV

£20,999 20999.00GBP
Ask Motors
WS32XE,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 eD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] 4WD PRIVACY GLASS SAT NAV Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 57683 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White
Fuji White, Sat Nav, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Meridian Sound System, Hevac Control Park Heat, Bluetooth, Body Coloured Mirrors, Front Rain Sensors, Dipping Interior Mirror, Twin Sun visors Vanity Mirrors Illuminated, Heated Seats Drivers Passengers, Rear Centre Head Restraint, Armrest Rear Centre Folding, Manual Seat Driver 6 Way Adjust, Manual Seat Passenger 4 Way Adjust, Body Styling Kit 5Door Pure, Trip, Heated Front and Rear Windscreen, Heated Front Washer Jets Windscreen, Stop Start, Electric Heater, Tinted Glass, Av, Usb, Daytime Running Lamps, Grille Brunel, Double Locking, Manual Six Speed, Park Distance Control Sensor Front, HDD Navigation System, Rear Stowage Console,
