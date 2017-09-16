loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 eD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] 4WD PRIVACY GLASS SAT NAV

£20,999 20999.00GBP

WS32XE,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 eD4 Pure 5dr [Tech Pack] 4WD PRIVACY GLASS SAT NAV Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 57683 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White

Fuji White, Sat Nav, 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Meridian Sound System, Hevac Control Park Heat, Bluetooth, Body Coloured Mirrors, Front Rain Sensors, Dipping Interior Mirror, Twin Sun visors Vanity Mirrors Illuminated, Heated Seats Drivers Passengers, Rear Centre Head Restraint, Armrest Rear Centre Folding, Manual Seat Driver 6 Way Adjust, Manual Seat Passenger 4 Way Adjust, Body Styling Kit 5Door Pure, Trip, Heated Front and Rear Windscreen, Heated Front Washer Jets Windscreen, Stop Start, Electric Heater, Tinted Glass, Av, Usb, Daytime Running Lamps, Grille Brunel, Double Locking, Manual Six Speed, Park Distance Control Sensor Front, HDD Navigation System, Rear Stowage Console,

  • Ad ID
    22256
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    57683 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
