LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 ED4 Pure Hatchback (2WD) 5dr

Hinckley £16,000 16000.00GBP

V12 Sports and Classics
Hinckley, LE103DJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

£16,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 ED4 Pure Hatchback (2WD) 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 93580 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Metallic Black, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 1 owner, 5 seats, 150 BHP, 12 Months Road Tax Is 135, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, L.E.D Day Time Running Lights, Audio/ Visual Rear Parking Sensors, Stop/Start Technology, Key Less Go, Full Black Leather Interior, 3 Stage Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Digital Display, Cd/Dab Stereo System, Meridian Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, Panoramic Glass Roof with Electric Sunblind, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, And Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., 16,000 p/x welcome

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22991
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    93580 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Range Rover Evoque for sale

