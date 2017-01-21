LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER Evoque 2.2 ED4 Pure Tech 62 2012

car description

2012 (12) We are pleased to offer this fantastic Evoque Pure Tech Finished in Metallic Red. First Registered 10/12/2012. Great Spec including Nav, Panoramic Roof, Heated Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors and Camera, etc. Full Service History.;;Upgrades - Metallic Paint, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Incl Power Blinds, Windscreen - Rain Sensing Wipers, Tech Pack, Automatic Headlamps, Parking Aid-Front, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Roof Rails - Gloss Black, Detachable Tow Bar.;;Standard Features - HDD Premium Navigation System, Includes 4x4 Information, TMC-Dynamic Route Guidance, Front and Rear Parking Aid, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Digital Radio (DAB), Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Voice Control - Say What You See - Intuitive Voice Control (SWYS), Cruise Control, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Seat - Electric and Slide Height Drivers Adjustment, Pure Grained Leather, Windscreen Heated, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 18in Alloy Style 2-Sparkle Silver (235/60) with Locking Wheel Nuts, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Global Opening for All Windows. 5 seats, Red.;;2 Keys Included.;We can e-mail high quality pictures of this vehicle on request. Viewing is by appointment only.;;Included in the price of this vehicle is a Warranty Wise "Platinum" warranty. This cover is the highest level of cover available anywhere in the UK for vehicles of its age and mileage. It has been designed by Quentin Willson himself and offers a bespoke level of cover specifically designed for your vehicle, and has the following highlights:;- Unlimited Repairs up to the retail value of your car.;- Recoverywise Assistance is administered by The AA;- Free Rental Car in the event it is needed.;- Cover for in Car multimedia and MOT failure Cover.;;Warranty Options:;6 Months: Included;12 Months: GBP 115;24 Months: GBP 395;36 Months: GBP 655;;Finance Available