LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto

Pickering £28,760 28760.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25712 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Leather, Ebony, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Heated front windscreen, Parking aid, Rain sensor windscreen, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Darkened headlights rear lights fog lights, 'Say What You See' voice control, Cruise control, Heated seats, Push-button start, Interior mood lighting, Leather steering wheel, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...