LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto

Pickering £28,760 28760.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£28,760
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25712 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Leather, Ebony, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Heated front windscreen, Parking aid, Rain sensor windscreen, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Darkened headlights rear lights fog lights, 'Say What You See' voice control, Cruise control, Heated seats, Push-button start, Interior mood lighting, Leather steering wheel, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    21375
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25712 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
