LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto

Stafford £31,981 31981.00GBP
Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15166 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
Bi-xenon headlights, Privacy glass, Fixed panoramic roof, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, USB connection, Cruise control, Electronic Parking Brake, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Push-button start, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', 20'' 'Style 17' alloy wheels, 9-speed automatic transmission, Paint finish: metallic, Power seats - driver 8x6, 'Cirrus' headlining, Front floor carpet mats, 20'' alloy wheels, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Meridian audio system (380W), Power-assisted steering, Rear spoiler, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Driver information centre, Dynamic Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
