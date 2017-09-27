LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Automatic

£26,500 26500.00GBP
Morrisons Land Rover
FK78EP,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Automatic Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42911 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Firenze Red Metallic
60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Contrast roof - Black, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Privacy glass, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear spoiler, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Driver information centre, Interior mood lighting, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system, 20'' alloy wheels, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Dynamic Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, USB connection
