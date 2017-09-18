LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic

Salisbury £25,989 25989.00GBP
Westover Land Rover Salisbury
Salisbury, SP46EB, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 30710 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
Bi-xenon headlights, Privacy glass, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', 20'' 'Style 17' alloy wheels, Paint finish: metallic, 'Cirrus' headlining, Front floor carpet mats, 60/40 split folding rear seat, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Adjustable steering column, Power seats - driver 8x6, 'Say What You See' voice control, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Rear spoiler, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Portable Audio Interface, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
