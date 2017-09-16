LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic LUX Auto

Stafford £27,881 27881.00GBP
Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Dynamic LUX Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 52318 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
Adaptive xenon headlamps (AFS), Privacy glass, 9-speed automatic transmission, Black Pack, 20'' alloy wheels, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered electrical tailgate, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Climate control windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Push-button start, Rear Seat Entertainment, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Dynamic', Intelligent Pack, Paint finish: premium metallic, Power seats - driver 8x6, 'Cirrus' headlining, Front floor carpet mats, Navigation Lux Pack, 60/40 split folding rear seat, 8 inch high resolution DualView touch-screen, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian surround sound system: 825W, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear spoiler, Surround Camera System, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Digital TV receiver, Driver information centre, Dynamic Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Morzine headlining - 'Cirrus', Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
