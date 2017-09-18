LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Metropolis Auto

Christchurch £24,989 24989.00GBP
Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Metropolis Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31634 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
19'' alloy wheels, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Gradient Release Control (GRC), HDD Navigation System, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (825W), Permanent four-wheel drive, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Remote central locking, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Sliding panoramic roof, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Daytime running lights, Rear centre armrest, Terrain Response system
