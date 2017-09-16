LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige Auto

Liverpool £23,995 23995.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Liverpool
Liverpool, L34EN, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Prestige Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40019 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White
Leather, Ebony, Bi-xenon headlights, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, 20'' 'Style 17' alloy wheels, Fixed panoramic roof, Chrome front door treadstrips, Meridian audio system (380W), 6-speed automatic transmission, Paint finish: solid, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated seats
