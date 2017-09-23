LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure Auto

£23,995 23995.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Hull
HU130EG,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28605 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Leather, Almond, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Front floor carpet mats, Leather steering wheel, Park Distance Control - front, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear spoiler, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Pure'
