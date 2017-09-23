loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure Auto

£23,995 23995.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Hull
HU130EG,
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28605 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Leather, Almond, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Privacy glass, Front floor carpet mats, Leather steering wheel, Park Distance Control - front, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear spoiler, Variant: Range Rover Evoque 'Pure'

  • Ad ID
    24093
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    28605 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
