LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto

Chesterfield £24,844 24844.00GBP

Gordon Lamb Chesterfield Land Rover
Chesterfield, S419EG, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

£24,844
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49113 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Baltic Blue

Leather, Ebony, 6-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated seats, Parking aid, Satellite navigation system, TECH Pack, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear spoiler, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Roll Stability Control (RSC)

  • Ad ID
    10578
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49113 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
