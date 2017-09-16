LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto

Liverpool £25,995 25995.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Liverpool
Liverpool, L34EN, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27051 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Loire Blue
Leather, Cirrus/Lunar 'Oxford', Contrast roof - Indus Silver, Front fog lamps, 20'' 'Style 17' alloy wheels, Cruise control, HDD Premium Navigation system, Meridian audio system (380W), Rain sensor windscreen, 9-speed automatic transmission, Paint finish: metallic, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen
