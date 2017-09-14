LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto

Pickering £23,960 23960.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34363 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White
Leather, Ebony, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, Front fog lamps, Rear view camera, 6-speed automatic transmission, Paint finish: solid, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Heated seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rear spoiler, TECH Pack, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Roll Stability Control (RSC)
