LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto

Sidcup £24,990 24990.00GBP
Beadles Land Rover Sidcup
Sidcup, DA146PB, Kent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18014 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
Privacy glass, TECH Pack, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: metallic, Front floor carpet mats, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear spoiler, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Interior mood lighting, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Portable Audio Interface, Rear park distance sensors, Roll Stability Control (RSC), USB connection, Adjustable steering column, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover
