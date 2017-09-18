LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto

Stafford £26,881 26881.00GBP
Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23296 Engine Size: Ext Color: WHITE
Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Powered electrical tailgate, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, 9-speed automatic transmission, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Climate control, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, USB connection, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Contrast roof - Black, Driver & passenger airbags, Dual power heated foldback mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Push-button start, Paint finish: solid, Passive entry/push button start, Adjustable steering column, Front floor carpet mats, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Meridian audio system (380W), Rain sensor windscreen, Rear spoiler, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Driver information centre, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Morzine headlining - 'Ivory', Roll Stability Control (RSC), Torque Vectoring, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
