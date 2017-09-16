LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH

Pickering £23,960 23960.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 17964 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White
Leather, Ebony, 'Say What You See' voice control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Privacy glass, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Paint finish: solid, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Adjustable steering column, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid
