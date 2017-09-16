loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH

Pickering £23,960 23960.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Pickering
Pickering, YO187JX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£23,960
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) Pure TECH Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 17964 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Fuji White

Leather, Ebony, 'Say What You See' voice control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Privacy glass, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Paint finish: solid, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Adjustable steering column, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Meridian audio system (380W), Parking aid

  • Ad ID
    21374
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    17964 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
