LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Autobiography 5dr Auto [9]

£33,498 33498.00GBP

Arnold Clark Ford (Linwood)
PA12BH,
United Kingdom

£33,498
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Autobiography 5dr Auto [9] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27223 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Grey

Contact branch for details, Voice control system, Surround camera system with towing assist, Reverse traffic detection with blind spot monitor and closing vehicle sensor, Rear parking aid, Push button starter, Power boot opening and closing, Parallel parking assist, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Front Parking Aid, EPAS, Dynamic route guidance, Dual view touch screen, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, DAB Digital radio, Audio system - CD/radio, 825W, 17 speaker + subwoofer, Audio Connectivity System, Analogue + Digital TV reception, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Privacy glass, Panoramic glass sunroof/electric blind, Illuminated tread plates with Autobiography lettering, High beam assistant, Heated windscreen washers, Headlamps - Adaptive Xenon HID with LED signature lights + auto levelling, cornering lights and power wash, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + auto dipping and puddle lights, Automatic headlamp activation, Proximity sensing and touch detection for overhead map lights, Isofix child seat preparation, Heated steering wheel, Footwell illumination, Climate front and heated rear seats, Autobiography Oxford perforated Leather upholstery, 10 way electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar support + memory and 8 way electric adjustable passenger seat with 2 way lumbar support, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Trailer stability assist, Traction control, Seatbelt warning, Roll stability control, Hill start assist, Hill descent control, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Electronic parking brake, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Drivers knee airbag, Driver and passenger airbags, ABS, 3 rear 3 point seatbelts, Remote central locking, Keyless entry, Immobiliser, Alarm, Terrain Response, Diesel particulate filter, 20" 5 split spoke alloy wheel with diamond turned finish, Trip computer, Service interval indicator, USB connection, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Rear wiper, Rear spoiler, Power front/rear windows with global close, Heated windscreen, Heated rear windscreen, Front fog lights, Body coloured bumpers, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Rear headrests, Rear centre head restraint, Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders, Luggage cover, Luggage compartment lighting, Leather steering wheel, Lashing points, Interior mood lighting, Illuminate

  • Ad ID
    22990
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27223 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
