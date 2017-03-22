loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Get an Insurance Quote

£38,950 38950.00GBP


United Kingdom

£38,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Ebony Black premium leather, Ivory headliner, Panoramic Roof, HDD Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Surround Camera System, Luxury package, 8-way electric memory front seats, heated front and rear seats, cooled front seats, electric lumbar support, dual zone climate control, Dual View touch-screen, TV receiver-digital, wireless headphones, Bluetooth Telephone integration, Bluetooth Audio Stream, voice control, Meridian surround sound system, DAB Digital radio/CD, USB interface, I-POD connection, AUX input, Traffic Message Channel, Autobiography Body-styling, 20in Diamond Cut Y-spoke alloy wheels, Park Assist front and rear, front parking aid, electric heated folding mirrors, remote central locking and alarm, ABS, Garage door opener, leather steering wheel, multi-function steering wheel, heated steering wheel, 9 speed Tiptronic gearshift, paddle-shift controls, cruise control, Terrain Response 4WD programmes, HDC (Hill Descent Control), hill start assist, trip computer, front and rear/side airbags, ESP traction control, Adaptive Xenon headlamps, Auto-Headlamp function, DRL (Daytime Running Lights), front fog lamps, Ambience Lighting, Integrated Approach lamps, high beam assist, K

Accessories

land-rover range-rover evoque 2200cc sd4 autobiography grey 4wd abs alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth cruise-control esp heated-windscreen isofix leather parking-sensor push-button-start sat-nav television tiptronic traction-control xenon 2015 hands-free automatic semi-automatic estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9045
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    22000 mi
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on