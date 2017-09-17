LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 Sd4 Dynamic 3Dr Auto [lux Pack] Diesel Coupe

Bradford £23,844 23844.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Bradford
Bradford, BD21FA, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 Sd4 Dynamic 3Dr Auto [lux Pack] Diesel Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 56208 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Orkney Grey
Heated windscreen, ABS, Terrain Response, Voice control system, Cruise control, Push button starter, Dynamic route guidance, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Diesel particulate filter, DAB Digital radio, Rear spoiler...
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...