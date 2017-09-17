loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 Sd4 Dynamic 3Dr Auto [lux Pack] Diesel Coupe

Bradford £23,844 23844.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Bradford
Bradford, BD21FA, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 Sd4 Dynamic 3Dr Auto [lux Pack] Diesel Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 56208 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Orkney Grey

Heated windscreen, ABS, Terrain Response, Voice control system, Cruise control, Push button starter, Dynamic route guidance, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Diesel particulate filter, DAB Digital radio, Rear spoiler...

  • Ad ID
    22760
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    56208 mi
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
