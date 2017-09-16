LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 4x4 5dr Auto

Accessories

White, Very eyecatching example of this popular model. All our cars are supplied with: Minimum 6 months MOT Minimum 6 months to next service One year AA roadside assistance or upgrade, Complimentary valet, Complimentary health check and Extended warranty available., Upgrades - Blind Spot Monitoring, Privacy Glass, Surround Camera System With Towing Assist, Interior Rear View Mirror - Auto-dimming, Parking Assist, 2 owners, Last serviced at 19,000 miles, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, Cruise Control, Adaptive Dynamic, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Voice Control, Rear Parking Aid, Parking Aid-Front, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Heated Front Seats, Digital Radio (DAB), Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (Pure), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), Dynamic Grained Leather, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),. 5 seats, Selling since 1977, 25,999