LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 4x4 5dr Auto

Chipping Ongar £28,950 28950.00GBP
Ongar Bridge Motor Company Ltd
Chipping Ongar, CM59DZ, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 4x4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17439 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Santorini Black Metallic, 1 owner, 5 seats, Ebony leather with ivory contrast stitching, Panoramic sunroof with power blind, Privacy glass, 20'' Gloss Black alloy wheels, Gloss black badges, Premium Navigation System, TMC, Say what you see voice control, Meridian Sound System, DAB Digital Radio, I pod, MP3 & USB connectivity, Subwoofer, 10 Speakers, Bluetooth audio streaming, digital storage for 10 CD's, DVD plays on front screen, Electric front seats, Driver??s seat with 3 position memory, Driver & passenger electric lumbar support, Heated seats, Reversing camera, Front & rear parking sensors, Heated windscreen & washer jets, Rain sensor wiper, Xenon headlamp??s with LED signature & auto headlamp leveling, Powerwash headlamps, Auto lights, Heated power folding mirrors with puddle lamps, Front fog lamps, Driver & passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Configurable LED interior mood lighting, Aluminium pedal finishers, Cruise control, Adaptive Dynamics, MagneRide suspension, control system, Terrain Response, Dynamic styling package, Dynamic Exhaust, One owner. LR 5 Year / 50K FOC Service Plan from new., Open 7 days, Px Welcome, Competitive Finance & PCP's available 7.9% APR., 28,950
