loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 4x4 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Chipping Ongar £28,950 28950.00GBP

Ongar Bridge Motor Company Ltd
Chipping Ongar, CM59DZ, Essex
United Kingdom

£28,950
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 4x4 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17439 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Santorini Black Metallic, 1 owner, 5 seats, Ebony leather with ivory contrast stitching, Panoramic sunroof with power blind, Privacy glass, 20'' Gloss Black alloy wheels, Gloss black badges, Premium Navigation System, TMC, Say what you see voice control, Meridian Sound System, DAB Digital Radio, I pod, MP3 & USB connectivity, Subwoofer, 10 Speakers, Bluetooth audio streaming, digital storage for 10 CD's, DVD plays on front screen, Electric front seats, Driver??s seat with 3 position memory, Driver & passenger electric lumbar support, Heated seats, Reversing camera, Front & rear parking sensors, Heated windscreen & washer jets, Rain sensor wiper, Xenon headlamp??s with LED signature & auto headlamp leveling, Powerwash headlamps, Auto lights, Heated power folding mirrors with puddle lamps, Front fog lamps, Driver & passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Configurable LED interior mood lighting, Aluminium pedal finishers, Cruise control, Adaptive Dynamics, MagneRide suspension, control system, Terrain Response, Dynamic styling package, Dynamic Exhaust, One owner. LR 5 Year / 50K FOC Service Plan from new., Open 7 days, Px Welcome, Competitive Finance & PCP's available 7.9% APR., 28,950

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10284
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17439 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on