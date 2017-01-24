loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 4x4 Auto - 2013

Colchester £26,995 26995.00GBP

Hilltop View, Brightlingsea Road, Thorrington, Colchester
Colchester, CO7 8JL, Essex
United Kingdom

£26,995
car description

HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, Voice Control, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Digital Radio (DAB), Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Parking Aid-Front, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Global Opening for All Windows, Dynamic Grained Leather, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), Xenon Headlamps (Headlamp Power Wash), Adaptive Dynamic. 5 seats, Grey, Full Service History, MOT Expiry December 2017, Immaculate Condition, Low Rate Finance Available, GBP 0.00 Deposit Necessary (Subject To Status), HPI Clear, This Car Has Been Professionally Valeted Inside and Out and Looks Stunning, Viewing Times To Suit You, Drive-Away Insurance Available, Ready To Drive Away Today!, * www.essex-cars.co.uk * Based in Colchester, Essex, CO7 8JL, VIEWINGS STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

Accessories

20inch Alloys ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Alarm Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bi Xenon Headlights Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Colour Coded Cruise Control DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Digital Climate Control Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front Heated Seats Front Parking Sensors Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Service History Heated Door Mirrors HPI Clear Immobiliser Isofix System Keyless Go Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Power Assisted Steering Radio Rear Parking Sensors Reversing Camera SatNav Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Traction Control Trip Computer USB Connection V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7797
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/01/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    61972 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    2.2 SD4 Dynamic 4x4 Auto -
