LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 4x4 Auto - 2013

car description

HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, Voice Control, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Digital Radio (DAB), Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Aid, Parking Aid-Front, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Global Opening for All Windows, Dynamic Grained Leather, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), Xenon Headlamps (Headlamp Power Wash), Adaptive Dynamic. 5 seats, Grey, Full Service History, MOT Expiry December 2017, Immaculate Condition, Low Rate Finance Available, GBP 0.00 Deposit Necessary (Subject To Status), HPI Clear, This Car Has Been Professionally Valeted Inside and Out and Looks Stunning, Viewing Times To Suit You, Drive-Away Insurance Available, Ready To Drive Away Today!, * www.essex-cars.co.uk * Based in Colchester, Essex, CO7 8JL, VIEWINGS STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!