LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC 5d 190 BHP

Rottendon Common £24,990 24990.00GBP
Rottendon Common,
Essex
United Kingdom
Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Gear Knob Leather, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Unspecified, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Speakers - Ten, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sun Visor, Tailgate Window - Unspecified, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Touch Screen Monitor - Touch Screen Monitor, Tyre Repair
land-rover range-rover evoque 2200cc sd4 dynamic 5d 190 bhp red abs bluetooth cruise-control esp immobiliser isofix leather mp3 parking-sensor power-steering 2013 hands-free 4wd estate petrol suv luxury british v8 range rover l405
