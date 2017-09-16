LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC 5d AUTO 190 BHP

Accessories

Available from a well established firm that has been established over 25 years.This car will be sold with a NEW MOT, service / PDI as well as 3 months RAC warranty which can be extended to 12 / 24 months and a year's free RAC breakdown cover (If Applicable). Finance available at competitive rates click through to our website and get a quote or apply today!,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Knee - Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, Automatic Headlamps, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, DAB Radio, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lamps, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Rear Screen, Hill Holder, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Rear, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Parking Aid-Front, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Privacy Glass, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Seats Split Rear, Speakers - Ten, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Sun Visor, Tailgate Window, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Touch Screen Monitor - Touch Screen Monitor, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Leather, Windscreen - Rain Sensing Wipers