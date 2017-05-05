LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto 9 4x4 Diesel Auto 2014 60000 Black

Shrewsbury £26,995 26995.00GBP
Unit 1 Knights Way, Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY1 3AB, Shropshire
United Kingdom
A PEFECTLY SPECCED RANGE ROVER EVOQUE DYNAMIC IN SANTORINI BLACK WITH FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, 1 OWNER FROM NEW AND IN LOVELY CONDITION!;;Upgrades/Spec Includes: Santorini Metallic Paintwork, Black Heated Electric Leather Sports Seats With Memory Function And Lumbar Support, Panorama Roof, Satellite Navigation, Full Park Assist, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Surround Camera system, Magnetic Damping System, Meridian Surround Sound Audio With Bluetooth Audio And Bluetooth Handsfree, Piano Black/ Silver Interior Trim, Electric Tailgate, Bi Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Duel View Touch Screen TV function With Wireless Headphones, Keyless Entry/Go, Cruise Control, Auto Lights/Wipers, Auto dimming Mirrors, Lane Departure, Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Windscreen, DAB Radio, Rear Privacy Glass, Multi function Leather Steering Wheel With Paddle Shift, 20" Twin 5 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Last Serviced At 60231 Miles.;
