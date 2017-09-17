loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 Sd4 Dynamic 5Dr Auto [9] Diesel Hatchback

Get an Insurance Quote

Bolton £25,844 25844.00GBP

Farnell Jaguar Bolton
Bolton, BL47JL, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£25,844
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 Sd4 Dynamic 5Dr Auto [9] Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40780 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage, USB& Park Assist, Heated windscreen, Trailer stability assist, Terrain Response, Voice control system, EPAS, Push button starter, Trip computer, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + auto dipping and puddle lights...

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22759
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    40780 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on