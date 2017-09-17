LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 Sd4 Dynamic 5Dr Auto [9] Diesel Hatchback

Bolton £25,844 25844.00GBP
Farnell Jaguar Bolton
Bolton, BL47JL, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 Sd4 Dynamic 5Dr Auto [9] Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 40780 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Blue
Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage, USB& Park Assist, Heated windscreen, Trailer stability assist, Terrain Response, Voice control system, EPAS, Push button starter, Trip computer, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + auto dipping and puddle lights...
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...