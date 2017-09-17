loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9]

Cardiff £27,481 27481.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom

£27,481
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25684 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Orkney Grey

Accessories

Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Rear Parking Camera, Alloy Wheels 20", Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Climate Control, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Meridian Sound System, Headlamp Power Wash, Front Fog Lamps, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Gearbox, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, Electric Memory Seats, Full Leather, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Terrain Response

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22580
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25684 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Range Rover Evoque for sale

