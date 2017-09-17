LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9]

Cardiff £27,481 27481.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Cardiff
Cardiff, CF118LR, South Glamorgan
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25684 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Orkney Grey
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Rear Parking Camera, Alloy Wheels 20", Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Climate Control, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Meridian Sound System, Headlamp Power Wash, Front Fog Lamps, Xenon Headlamps, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Gearbox, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, Electric Memory Seats, Full Leather, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Terrain Response
