LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9]

£27,291 27291.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Nottingham
NG21RT,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49515 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Red
Satellite Navigation, Powerlift Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, InControl?, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Alloy Wheels 20", Leather Trim, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rear Parking Camera, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Climate Control 2 Zone, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Day Running Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Remote Central Locking, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Electric Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen
