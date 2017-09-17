loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9]

Stratstone Land Rover Nottingham
NG21RT,
United Kingdom

£27,291
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9] Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49515 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Red

Satellite Navigation, Powerlift Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, InControl?, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Alloy Wheels 20", Leather Trim, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rear Parking Camera, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Climate Control 2 Zone, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Day Running Lights, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Remote Central Locking, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Electric Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen

  • Ad ID
    22593
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49515 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
