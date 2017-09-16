loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9] [Lux Pack]

Bishops Stortford £36,995 36995.00GBP

Lookers Land Rover Bishops Stortford
Bishops Stortford, CM235GZ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£36,995
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9] [Lux Pack] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22090 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: SANTORINI BLACK

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode,Dual view touch screen,Dynamic route guidance,Electronic power assisted steering,Front Parking Aid,HDD Premium navigation audio server and CD storage,Parallel parking assist,Power boot opening and closing,Push button starter,Rear parking aid,Reverse traffic detection with blind spot monitor and closing vehicle sensor,Service interval indicator,Surround camera system with towing assist,Trip computer,Voice control system,Analogue Digital TV reception,Audio Connectivity System,Audio system CDradio 825W 17 speaker subwoofer,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audiocruise controls,USB connection,Automatic headlamp activation,Body coloured bumpers,Electricheatedfolding door mirrors with memory auto dipping and puddle lights,Front fog lights,Heated rear windscreen,Heated windscreen,Heated windscreen washers,Narvik black tailgate finish,Panoramic glass sunroofelectric blind,Power frontrear windows with global close,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear spoiler,Rear wiper,10 way electrically adjustable driver seat with lumbar support memory and 8 way electric adjustable passenger seat with 2 way lumbar support,12V power point front,12V power point in luggage area,3 seat rear bench,6040 split folding rear seat,Air quality sensor,Aluminium pedals,Auto climate control with air filtration,Auxiliary heater,Centre console storage with lid,Driverpassenger sunvisors and i

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    18504
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22090 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
