Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto [9] [Lux Pack]

car description

Fuji white with full ebony grained leather with contrast stitching and etched aluminium finisher, dab meridian premium sound system, aux and usb ports, with duel view television and wire less head phone, front and rear park distance control with reverse camera, surround cameras and park assist, ( car parks its self), hdd satellite navigation with voice activated blue tooth, lane assist with proximity mirror camera, (warns you of over taking traffic in blind spot area), panoramic glass roof with electric blind, land rover sos system, heated electric memory seats, heated electric power folding mirrors, remote electric power folding tail gate, 9 speed auto with paddle shift, multi functional steering wheel with blue tooth cruise control,head lamp wash, black pack styling with 20"six spoke alloys, full body styling with black roof mirror caps grills, factory privacy glass, sports pedals, adaptive dynamics, illuminated door entry guards with ambient interior lighting, auto bi xenon head lamps with led running lights,magnetic damping system, key-less entry and key less go, heated front and rear screens, full land rover service history both sets of keys and manufacturers warranty to 2018.