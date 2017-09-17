LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto

Gloucester £24,941 24941.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Cheltenham
Gloucester, GL29QJ, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51309 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Firenze Red
Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Upgraded Sound System, Detachable Towbar, Rear Parking Camera, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Heated Front Screen, Memory Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Alloy Wheels 20", Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Voice Activation, DAB Radio, Heated Door Mirrors, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Rear Headrests, Rear Folding Armrest, Heated Screen Washers, Front Fog Lamps, Day Running Lights, Headlamp Power Wash, Ambience Lighting, Push Button Start, Full Service History, *LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*
