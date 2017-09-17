loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto

Gloucester £24,941 24941.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cheltenham
Gloucester, GL29QJ, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£24,941
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 51309 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Upgraded Sound System, Detachable Towbar, Rear Parking Camera, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Heated Front Screen, Memory Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Alloy Wheels 20", Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Voice Activation, DAB Radio, Heated Door Mirrors, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Rear Headrests, Rear Folding Armrest, Heated Screen Washers, Front Fog Lamps, Day Running Lights, Headlamp Power Wash, Ambience Lighting, Push Button Start, Full Service History, *LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22584
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    51309 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
