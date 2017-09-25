LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto

£23,813 23813.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Newcastle
NE158SX,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35848 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Meridian Sound System, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels 20", Front Park Distance Control, Rear Parking Camera, Hill Descent Control, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Door Mirrors, Power Fold Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Front Screen, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Front Fog Lamps, Ambience Lighting, Stop/Start Function, DAB Radio, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature
