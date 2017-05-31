LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr

£28,798 28798.00GBP
Arnold Clark Used Car Centre (Birtley)
DH32SN,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 23860 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS(Anti-Lock Brakes), Alarm, Audio remote control, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth connection, Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Cruise control, Curtain airbags, Digital radio, Drivers airbag, Electric door mirrors, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, ESP, Folding rear seats, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Front parking sensor, Heated door mirrors, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Isofix child seat anchor points, Lumbar support, Media storage, Navigation system, Power-Assisted Steering, Passenger airbag, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Rear parking sensor, Rear wiper, Remote central locking, Reverse parking aid, Service indicator, Side airbags, Steering wheel mounted controls, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Trip computer, Tyre pressure monitor, USB/iPod interface
