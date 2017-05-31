loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr

£28,798 28798.00GBP

Arnold Clark Used Car Centre (Birtley)
DH32SN,
United Kingdom

£28,798
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 23860 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS(Anti-Lock Brakes), Alarm, Audio remote control, Auxiliary input socket, Bluetooth connection, Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Cruise control, Curtain airbags, Digital radio, Drivers airbag, Electric door mirrors, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, ESP, Folding rear seats, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front fog lights, Front head restraints, Front parking sensor, Heated door mirrors, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Isofix child seat anchor points, Lumbar support, Media storage, Navigation system, Power-Assisted Steering, Passenger airbag, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Rear parking sensor, Rear wiper, Remote central locking, Reverse parking aid, Service indicator, Side airbags, Steering wheel mounted controls, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Trip computer, Tyre pressure monitor, USB/iPod interface

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    11083
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    23860 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
