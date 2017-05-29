loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC 5DR

Winsford £22,799 22799.00GBP

Fords of Winsford
Winsford, CW73AL, Cheshire
United Kingdom

£22,799
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 DYNAMIC 5DR Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 59389 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color:

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10572
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    59389 mi
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
