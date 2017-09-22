loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr (Lux Pack) Auto

Swindon £26,000 26000.00GBP

Grange Land Rover Swindon
Swindon, SN48EP, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

£26,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic 5dr (Lux Pack) Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36800 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Blind spot monitoring, Cruise control, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, EPAS, Front Parking Aid, Park assist system, Rear parking aid, Surround camera system, Dual view touch screen, Dynamic route guidance, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Analogue + Digital TV reception, Audio Connectivity System, Audio system - CD/radio, 825W, 16 speaker + subwoofer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,A Great example of a well engineered car. This Range Rover Evoque is finished in Santorini Black with an Ivory Luner interior.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23960
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    36800 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
