LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Hatchback AWD 2012

RAC INSPECTED and APPROVED Top Brand Cars Are Pleased To Offer This Beautiful Evoque In Stunning, White, With Black Dynamic Grained Leather, Just Some Of The Top Spec Includes, Panoramic Roof Incl Power Blinds, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Voice Control, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Digital Radio (DAB), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Heated Front Seats, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, Cruise Control, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Rear Parking Aid, Parking Aid-Front, Adaptive Dynamic, Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Global Opening for All Windows, Automatic Headlamps, Auxiliary Power Socket - Front and Luggage Compartment, Xenon Headlamps (Headlamp Power Wash), Auto-Dimming Interior Rear View Mirror. For Full Spec Feel Free To Contact Our Sales Team, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, Part Exchange Welcome, Finance Available, Debit And Credit Cards Taken, WE ARE FSA APPROVED AND CAN OFFER NO DEPOSIT AND LOW RATE FINANCE, HP/PCP/LEASE PURCHASE