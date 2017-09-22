LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Hatchback AWD 5dr Auto

Accessories

Metallic Santorini Black, Fantastic Range Rover Evoque with Magnaride Adaptive Damping System! All wheels have been fully refurbished and this example is in great condition! Be quick to secure this great looking car!, Upgrades - Privacy Glass, Metallic Paint, 12 months warranty, 3 owners, Full service history, Good bodywork, Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Rear Parking Aid, Parking Aid-Front, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration, Digital Radio (DAB), Cruise Control, Voice Control, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Dynamic, Audio System - 380 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Hard Disc Drive Audio Server (10CD/DVD Storage and Play), Hill Descent Control (HDC),, Dynamic Grained Leather, Global Opening for All Windows, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (Pure), 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity. 5 seats, 20,989 p/x welcome