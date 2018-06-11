LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Hatchback AWD 5dr Automatic

£28,995 28995.00GBP
Ashridge Vehicles
HP41QP,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Hatchback AWD 5dr Automatic Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 44200 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
Black, SANTORINI BLACK WITH FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, THIS PRIVATELY 1 OWNER CAR HAS A LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, MANUFACTURES WARRANTY TILL 11/06/2018!!! HUGE SPEC INCLUDING HEAD UP DISPLAY,BLACK STYLING PACK.PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF & NAVIGATION. LOOKS & DRIVES AMAZING!!!, Upgrades - satellite navigation, Roof - Fixed Panoramic including Power Blinds, Heads Up Display, Black Design Pack, Privacy Glass, reverse camera, 1 owner, Standard Features - Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, 8in High Resolution Touch-Screen, Digital Radio (DAB), Front and Rear Parking Aid with Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance, Cruise Control, Meridian Sound System (380W) with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Socket and Stereo Auxiliary Input Socket (3.5mm), Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Recline, Height and Tilt with Memory, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Alarm, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, 20in Five Split-Spoke Style 504 Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Heated Front Windscreen, Metallic Paint, 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Push Button Start/Stop, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Global Opening for All Windows, Grained Leather with Perforated Mid-Section. 5 seats, All our vehicles have passed a comprehensive multi point workshop inspection with ECU diagnostic examination, full road test, are HPi clear, and
