LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic Lux 4x4 2014

car description

RAC INSPECTED AND APPROVED. Top Brand Cars Are Pleased To Offer This Stunning High Spec Evoque, It Comes With A FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY And Sill Has 3 Years Free Servicing With Land Rover, Stunning Metalic, Black, With Black Design Pack, Just Some Of The High Spec Includes, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Electrical Tailgate, HDD Premium Navigation System, Front and Rear Parking Aid with Rear Camera Parking Aid including Hitching Guidance, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Digital Radio (DAB), 5in Colour TFT Driver Information Centre, Electric Driver and Passenger Adjustment Including Recline, Height and Tilt with Memory, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Heated Front Windscreen, Alarm, Intelligent Stop/Start Technology, 20in Five Split-Spoke Style 504 Alloy Wheels with Locking Wheel Nuts, Grained Leather with Perforated Mid-Section, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control (HDC), Global Opening for All Windows, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Push Button Start/Stop. For Full Spec Feel Free To Contact Our Sales Team, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, Part Exchange Welcome, Finance Available, Debit And Credit Cards Taken