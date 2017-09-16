LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic LUX 4x4 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £25,000 25000.00GBP
Saxton 4x4
Chelmsford, CM13BH, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.2 SD4 Dynamic LUX 4x4 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Red
Firenze Red Metallic, CALL 01245 351234, RED, 1 owner, Beige Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, 5 seats, SAT NAV, PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, DAB Radio, Meridian Surround Sound System, Bluetooth Audio Stream, Magnetic Damping Systems, 20'' Alloys, Silver Roof, Proximity Mirror Camera, Electric Heated Power Fold Mirrors with Memory, Sports Leather Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Windscreen, Start/Stop System, Daytime Running Lights, Xenon Headlamps, LED Signature, Ambience Lighting, Cruise Control, Passive Entry/Push Button Start, Surround Camera System, Blind Spot Monitor, Park Assist, Dual View Touchscreen, HDD Navigation System, LUX Pack, Digital TV, Traffic Message Channel, Privacy Glass, 31k Miles, Firenze Red Metallic with Ivory/Lunar Perforated Leather, 25,000
