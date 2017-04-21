loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.2 SD4 Dynamic LUX 4x4 Auto - 2013

Colchester £27,995 27995.00GBP

Hilltop View, Brightlingsea Road, Thorrington, Colchester
Colchester, CO7 8JL, Essex
United Kingdom

£27,995
car description

Upgrades - Lux Pack, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Incl Power Blinds, Privacy Glass, Premium Carpet Mats, Metallic Paint, Tailgate - Powered Electrical, Satin Centre Console and Black Strata IP Finisher, Standard Features - HDD Premium Navigation System Incl Hard Disk, Roof - Fixed Panoramic Including Power Blinds, TMC - Dynamic Route Guidance, 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen (Includes White Fire Headphones x 1), Adaptive Dynamic, Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration and Air Quality Sensing for Automatic Recirculation, Cruise Control, Digital Radio (DAB), Heated Front Seats, Park Assist with Towing Assist, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Parking Aid-Front, Rear Parking Aid, Voice Control, 20in Alloy Sport Style 6 - Sparkle Silver (245/45), Audio System - 825 Watt Meridian Sound System with Radio and Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc and File Compatibility, USB Connectivity x 2, Analogue/Digital Television, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Dynamic Grained Leather, Electric Drivers Adjustment Including Recline, Height, Memory and Electric Passengers Recline, Global Opening for All Windows, Hill Descent Control (HDC),. 5 seats, Grey, Full Service History, MOT Expiry April 2018, Immaculate Condition, Low Rate Finance Available, GBP 0.00 Deposit Necessary (Subject To Status), HPI Clear, This Car Has Been Professionally Valeted Inside and Out and Looks Stunning, Viewing Times To Suit You, Drive-Away Insurance Available, Ready To Drive Away Today!, * www.essex-cars.co.uk * Based in Colchester, Essex, CO7 8JL, VIEWINGS STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

Accessories

20inch Alloys ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Alarm Aluminium Trim Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn Colour Coded Cruise Control DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Digital Climate Control Elec Folding Mirrors Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Service History Headlight Washers Heated Door Mirrors Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Isofix System Keyless Go Leather Interior Metallic Paint MOT Multi Function Steering Wheel Panoramic Glass Roof Power Assisted Steering Power Tailgate Radio Rain Sensor Rear Parking Sensors Remote Locking Restraining System Reversing Camera SatNav Seat Height Adjustment Spare Key Tinted Windows Trip Computer USB Connection V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage Xenon Headlamps

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9565
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    21/04/2017
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    32914 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.179
  • Engine Model
    2.2 SD4 Dynamic LUX 4x4 Auto -
